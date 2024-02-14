WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 681,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.34. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

