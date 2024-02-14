Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.34.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.