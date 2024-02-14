Contrasting So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.58 -$9.50 million $0.04 25.01 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.15 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.30

This table compares So-Young International and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 178.00%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.31%. Given Onfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than So-Young International.

Summary

So-Young International beats Onfolio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.