Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

INCY opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

