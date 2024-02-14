Aragon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $303.06 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00013573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $303.06 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

