Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $159.59 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,697.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.58 or 0.00536631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00135937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00252944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00157766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.