Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0468 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $11,011.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,697.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.58 or 0.00536631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00135937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00252944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00157766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,725,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

