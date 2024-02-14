Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

