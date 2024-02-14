Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innospec Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

