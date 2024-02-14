Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.24, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 143.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Datadog by 959.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,149,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,940 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

