WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
WK Kellogg Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of KLG opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
WK Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 5,123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 518,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
Featured Stories
