Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 492 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

