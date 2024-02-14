Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $511.65 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

