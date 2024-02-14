Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $422.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

