Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.71 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
