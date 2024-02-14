Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

