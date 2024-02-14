Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 450,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

TTE opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

