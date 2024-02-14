Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock worth $888,719. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.10. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

