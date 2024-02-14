Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2,731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 214,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 207,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

SUI stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $159.26.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

