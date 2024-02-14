Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 3.2 %

NHTC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

