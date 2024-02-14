SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

SITE Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

SITC stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,792,000 after buying an additional 970,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

