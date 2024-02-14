Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.