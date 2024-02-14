Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.