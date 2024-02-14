The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BUT stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,169.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of £518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.89 and a beta of 0.68. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.41).

In other news, insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($70,954.58). Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

