BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
