Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Challenger

In other news, insider Duncan West acquired 17,500 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.86 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,550.00 ($67,026.14). 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

