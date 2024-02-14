Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.2 %

H stock opened at C$39.41 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.81. The firm has a market cap of C$23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

