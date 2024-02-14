SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

