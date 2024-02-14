Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Stock Performance

BRX opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 197,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 853.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

