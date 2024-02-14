PG&E Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

PG&E has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

