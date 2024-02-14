PG&E Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.
PG&E has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:PCG opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of PG&E
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PG&E
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.