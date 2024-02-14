Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.500-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50 to $12.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

