Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,296.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 600,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

