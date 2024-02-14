Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.7 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.85.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

