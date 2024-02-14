Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 15.1 %

AKTS stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 and sold 7,000 shares worth $4,481. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 252,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.