Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

