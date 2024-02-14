Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

