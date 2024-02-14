SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,617,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,602,301 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $561.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

