Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,772,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 16,621,555 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Grab by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Grab by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 925,973 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grab by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 4,817,174 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

