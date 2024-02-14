BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 228,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 196,713 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

