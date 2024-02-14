BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 228,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 196,713 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.74.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
