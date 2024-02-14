argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $401.48

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $401.48, but opened at $392.42. argenx shares last traded at $392.07, with a volume of 59,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

