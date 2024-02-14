Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Gap Down to $89.61

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.61, but opened at $87.80. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 8,248 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.