VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 220.0% in January

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CFO stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.