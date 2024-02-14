DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DatChat by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Performance

DATS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat ( NASDAQ:DATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

