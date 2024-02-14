BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 241.2% in January

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 739,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

