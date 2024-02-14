BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 241.2% in January

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.