Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Increases By 62.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

