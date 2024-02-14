Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electrovaya in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

