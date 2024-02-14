USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops One Day Volume of $285,244.82

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $100.03 million and $285,244.82 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00541147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00158590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

