TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $302.88 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.24 billion and approximately $302.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001317 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001181 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,070,823,154 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

