Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beasley Broadcast Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Beasley Broadcast Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

