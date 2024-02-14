Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for COPT Defense Properties’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CDP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

