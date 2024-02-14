Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $24,686,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

